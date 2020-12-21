Azeri deputy PM to visit Iran on Dec. 22 for bilateral talks

Iranian Ambassador to the Republic of Azerbaijan Seyyed Abbas Mousavi in a tweet on Monday pointed to the visit of Azeri Deputy Prime Minister Shahin Mustafayev to the Islamic Republic of Iran and added, “Azerbaijan’s Deputy Prime Minister will visit the Islamic Republic of Iran on Dec. 22 at the head of a high-ranking economic delegation.”

In this visit, Azeri Energy Minister Parviz Shahbazov and several officials of Republic of Azerbaijan will accompany Deputy Prime Minister Shahin Mustafayev, he said, adding, “The two sides will exchange their views on the latest situation of cooperation between Iran and Azerbaijan especially in the fields of water, electricity and energy.”

In his weekly press briefing on Monday, Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh informed the visit of Azeri Deputy Prime Minister Shahin Mustafayev to Tehran on Dec. 22.

Azerbaijan Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov visited the Islamic Republic of Iran on Dec. 9 and held talks with Iranian officials including Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif.

