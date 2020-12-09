China hails Iran's regional, intl. combat against narcotics

In a webinar with Iran's Anti-Narcotics Police Chief Brigadier General Majid Karimi, the Executive Secretary-General of NNCC Yun Liang hailed the valuable experiences of the Anti-Narcotics Police of Iran and stressed the need for more counter-narcotics cooperation between the two countries.

He underlined that according to the memorandum of understanding between the two countries in the fight against narcotics, cooperation should be strengthened, adding that China reiterates its full compliance to the inked MoU.

He called for online information exchange on drug trafficking and transit in the region between Tehran and Beijing.

The Iranian Police chief, for his turn, said "I hope that by promoting bilateral interactions, we will achieve positive and useful results in the counter-narcotics sector."

He noted that the production of narcotics in the region, especially in Afghanistan, with an annual production of more than 10,000 tons, can be considered a serious threat not only to Asian countries but to the whole world.

Having about 1,800 kilometers of joint borders with Afghanistan and Pakistan has led to the smuggling and transit of large amounts of opium into Iran, he said.

Brigadier General Karimi referred to the presence of Western countries in Afghanistan and said contrary to what was expected, despite the presence of Western and European forces in Afghanistan the cultivation and production of narcotics in this country have increased up to 50 times.

He expressed concern that since last year, the production of methamphetamine in Afghanistan has remarkably increased so that in the last 11 months of this year, more than 14 tons of the named industrial drug has been smuggled from Afghanistan to Iran. However, the cargoes have been seized by the Iranian Police, he underlined.

He also criticized the indifference of the Westerners, who are present in Afghanistan, towards the anti-narcotics issues and warned that Iran, China, and other Asian countries will incur the biggest harms in this regard.

