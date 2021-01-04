Iran calls on Pakistan for increased anti-narcotics coop.

Second Brigadier General Majid Karimi made the remarks in an interview with IRNA in Pakistan on Sunday.

"The current visit to Pakistan is in line with the official invitation of the Pakistani government and the Anti-Narcotics Force," he said.

As he informed, in this trip, simultaneous border patrols and joint operations between the Iranian and Pakistani anti-narcotics police are being discussed with the Pak authorities.

He expressed content that Iran has very good cooperation via trilateral cooperation in UN projects with Pakistan and Afghanistan, and apart from that, it has bilateral cooperation with the Pakistan Anti-Narcotics Police.

Asked about the purposes of his trip, Karimi said "Further strengthening bilateral cooperation, exchange of information, cross-border cooperation, prevention of drug trafficking and transit, investigation of traffickers' methods and routes are among the main agendas."

He noted that Iran underlines cooperation at the border points with the Pakistan Anti-Narcotics Police.

"Iran discovered 980,000 kilograms of narcotics in 2020, which is why we believe that our partners in Pakistan should take more measures to prevent narcotics from entering Iran through the joint borders," he added.

The Iranian Police official added that his country welcomes the implementation of the plan to fence the joint borders with Iran by the Pakistani side and added: "Blocking the borders will definitely reduce the opportunity for smugglers."

He underscored that Iran wants to increase the presence of Pakistani border guards and counter-narcotics police at the joint borders with Iran.

"We expect more effective cooperation from Pakistan," he added.

Second Brigadier General Majid Karimi arrived in Islamabad on Sunday morning at the invitation of his Pakistani counterpart to strengthen bilateral cooperation in the fight against narcotics.

He was welcomed by a group of officials of the Pakistan Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF)at Islamabad International Airport.

Being a neighbor to the biggest producer of drugs in the world has caused the Islamic Republic of Iran to shoulder a heavy burden as one of the main routes for drug transport.

