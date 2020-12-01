  1. Politics
Dec 1, 2020, 4:24 PM

Anti-narcotic police dismantles six drug bands in Tehran

Anti-narcotic police dismantles six drug bands in Tehran

TEHRAN, Dec. 01 (MNA) – The Iranian police have smashed six drug bands in Tehran, busting over 2 tons of different illicit drugs.

Tehran Police Chief Brigadier General Hossein Rahimi broke the news on Tuesday, saying that anti-narcotics police have managed to arrest 74 drug traffickers and 1,315 dealers during intelligence operations.

Moreover, he added, 76 vehicles and motorcycles were confiscated by the police.

The police chief noted that 6 drug rings were also smashed and around 2 tons of different drugs have been busted in Tehran.

Iran is at the forefront of the fight against drug trafficking and thousands of Iranian forces have been so far martyred to protect the world from the danger of drugs. Despite high economic and human costs, the Islamic Republic has been actively fighting drug trafficking over the past decades.

Iran has spent more than $700 million on sealing its borders and preventing the transit of narcotics destined for European, Arab, and Central Asian countries.

RHM/5085226

News Code 166610

Tags

Related News

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • 4 + 9 =

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News