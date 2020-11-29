Over 2 tons narcotics confiscated in SE Iran

The Police chief of Sistan and Baluchistan province, Second Brigadier General Ahmad Taheri broke the news on Sunday, saying that last night, anti-narcotics police forces of Iranshahr identified a drug-trafficking gang that was intended to transport a large consignment of opium from the city to the centre of the country.

In this regard, the police forces carried out a series of specialized measures and identified the members of this smuggling gang who were transporting this cargo with two cars, he added.

He said that 2,402 tons of opium have been seized during an armed clash between the police and the smugglers.

According to the police chief, the smugglers fled to the highlands of the area using the darkness of the night.

Being a neighbour to the biggest producer of drugs in the world has caused the Islamic Republic of Iran to shoulder a heavy burden as one of the main routes for drug transport.

Iran is at the forefront of the fight against drug trafficking and thousands of Iranian forces have been so far martyred to protect the world from the danger of drugs. Despite high economic and human costs, the Islamic Republic has been actively fighting drug trafficking over the past decades.

Iran has spent more than $700 million on sealing its borders and preventing the transit of narcotics destined for European, Arab, and Central Asian countries.

ZZ/5083572