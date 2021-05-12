Iran, Russia anti-narcotic polices keen on boosting coop.

Head of Iran's Anti-Narcotics Police Brigadier-General Majid Karimi met and held talks with a Russian counter-narcotics liaison officer in Tehran.

The meeting was held in order to develop and strengthen police cooperation between the two countries in the fight against drug trafficking and transit at the regional and international levels.

Referring to the strategic relations between the two countries, General Karimi emphasized boosting relations between Iran and Russia in the field of counter-narcotics.

He also expressed Iran’s readiness over joint cooperation between the two countries in various fields, including the exchange of information on the main elements and networks of drug trafficking, educational cooperation, exchange of experiences related to modern police equipment, the discovery of drugs, and tracking dogs.

Appreciating Iran for arranging such a meeting, the Russian official expressed full readiness to increase the level of bilateral cooperation with Iran’s Anti-Narcotics Police in the field of counter-transit and drug trafficking at the international level.”

