Iran reacts to UN reclassification over cannabis, marijuana

"Cannabis and marijuana are among the most dangerous and addictive drugs and are also prohibited by the law and regulations of the Narcotics Commission," said Iran's Permanent Representative to Vienna-based International Organizations Kazem Gharibabadi.

"The use of these drugs for medical purposes is also the responsibility of each country and there is no obligation to implement this decision in this regard," he added.

"Many countries still believe that these drugs are very dangerous to human health and, therefore, do not use in their medical sectors based on their scientific studies and research," Gharibabadi noted.

"The use of these drugs is absolutely forbidden in Iran and the country, in accordance with its domestic law and the Convention on Narcotic Drugs, 1961, continues to take national and strict measures over the illegal use and production of cannabis and related drugs with the aim of protecting public health," he added, saying, "The ban also includes medical uses."

He also asked Iran Drug Control Headquarters and the NAJA to, if necessary, inform the public that these drugs are still banned in the international arena and are absolutely prohibited under domestic law.

A United Nations commission voted on Wednesday to remove cannabis for medicinal purposes from a category of the world’s most dangerous drugs, a highly anticipated and long-delayed decision that could clear the way for an expansion of marijuana research and medical use.

The vote by the Commission for Narcotic Drugs, which is based in Vienna and includes 53 member states, considered a series of recommendations from the World Health Organization on reclassifying cannabis and its derivatives. The reclassification passed 27 to 25, with an abstention from Ukraine. The United States and European nations were among those who voted in favor, while the likes of China, Egypt, Nigeria, Pakistan and Russia were opposed.

