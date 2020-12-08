Police bust over 1 ton of opium in SE Iran

The Police chief of Sistan and Baluchistan province Second Brigadier General Ahmad Taheri made the announcement on Tuesday, saying that after intelligence operations, the anti-narcotics police of Iranshahr and Khash cities captured two teams of the same drug trafficking band that were trying to transport the illicit hauls to the central parts of the country.

The anti-narcotic polices busted a vehicle carrying 446.6kg of opium on the routes from Iranshahr. Two offenders have been detained in this operation.

The next vehicle was seized in Khash county with a load of 642kg of opium and close to 10kg of heroin. The culprits were armed with AK47 rifles.

Iran is at the forefront of the fight against drug trafficking and thousands of Iranian forces have been so far martyred to protect the world from the danger of drugs.

The country has spent more than $700 million on sealing its borders and preventing the transit of narcotics destined for European, Arab, and Central Asian countries.

MNA/5090428