Police bust over 1 ton of narcotics in SE Iran

The Police chief of Sistan and Baluchistan province Second Brigadier General Ahmad Taheri made the announcement on Tuesday, saying that after intelligence operations, the anti-narcotics police of Iranshahr, Khash, and Zabol cities dismantled 2 drug trafficking bands.

In these operations, the anti-narcotic polices busted 1,272 kg of illicit drug including 1,006 kg of opium and 266 kg of hashish, he said, adding that 4 smugglers were also arrested and handed to the Judiciary officials.

Iran is at the forefront of the fight against drug trafficking and thousands of Iranian forces have been so far martyred to protect the world from the danger of drugs.

Despite high economic and human costs, the Islamic Republic has been actively fighting drug-trafficking over the past decades.

The country has spent more than $700 million on sealing its borders and preventing the transit of narcotics destined for European, Arab, and Central Asian countries.

