Israel strikes two military bases in central Syria

Since rebels overthrew Bashar al-Assad's government in December, Israel has launched hundreds of strikes on military sites in Syria, claiming it wants to prevent weapons from falling into the hands of the new regime.

"A short while ago, the Israeli army struck military strategic capabilities that remained at the Syrian military bases of Tadmur and T4," the Israeli military said in a statement, referring to bases in Palmyra and another 50 kilometers (30 miles) west of the city.

Earlier, the Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said "Israeli warplanes targeted the Palmyra military airport".

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has demanded the demilitarization of southern Syria and said his country will not tolerate the presence of forces from the new authorities south of the capital Damascus.

The occupying regime has launched numerous incursions and attacks on Syria since December, specifically in the country's southwest and parts of Damascus.

Israel has also been accused of stirring sectarian tensions in the country by claiming to want to protect the minority Druze community, following recent clashes in Damascus.

