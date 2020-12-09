China reiterates call for lifting Iran sanctions

Speaking in his regular press conference on Wed., Zhao Lijian urged the United States to lift sanctions on Iran, calling on Washington to return to Iran’s nuclear deal, JCPOA.

“We hope that the new US administration will return to the JCPOA and resume compliance as soon as possible and unconditionally, lift all relevant sanctions, take concrete actions to fulfill its duties, and advance the process of political settlement of the Iranian nuclear issue and safeguard regional peace and stability,” he said.

Remarks of Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Zhao Lijian came after when Hua Chunying Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman had earlier said in response to a question about remarks of German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas, who had said that an agreement beyond JCPOA is needed.

“We want all JCPOA members to make their utmost effort to maintain JCPOA due to the sensitive situation of the region,” she said.

Noting that JCPOA will not resolve all security issues in the region, she said, “China also wants to establish more multilateral dialogue channels in West Asian and Persian Gulf region through equal negotiations and consultation to maintain peace and stability in line with reaching a new agreement.”

