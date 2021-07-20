Iran, Russia stress boosting coop. to fight drug trafficking

On Tuesday a video conference was held in the presence of Iranian and Russian anti-narcotics police chiefs.

Speaking in this meeting, head of Iran's Anti-Narcotics Police Brigadier-General Majid Karimi said, " I hope that with mutual cooperation, we will achieve appropriate measures to combat drug trafficking in both countries and the region."

Referring to the increasing amount of narcotics production in Afghanistan, General Karimi said, "In 2020, we were able to confiscate 21 tons of methamphetamine (also known as meth or crystal meth) produced in Afghanistan on the eastern borders of the Islamic Republic of Iran."

He went on to say, "Despite the fact that the smugglers are equipped with advanced weapons, in 2020, Iran's anti-narcotic police managed to discover more than 1000 tons of various drugs in the country."

Saying that the Islamic Republic of Iran needs closer cooperation between regional and neighboring countries, he said, "We have always tried to develop and improve our relations with the countries of the region."

Emphasizing the need to increase mutual and bilateral cooperation in the fight against narcotics, he stressed the importance of the exchange of information between the specialized police of the two countries.

Russian anti-narcotics police chief expressed his country's interest in improving the level of cooperation with the Islamic Republic of Iran, and added, "Countering and fighting against the transit of narcotics from Afghanistan to Russia is one of the most important goals of Russia."

Appreciating the efforts of the Islamic Republic of Iran in the fight against drug trafficking, he said, "We seek to enhance bilateral cooperation with the anti-narcotics police of the Islamic Republic of Iran."

RHM/IRN84410190