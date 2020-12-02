Over 760kg of narcotics busted in Mirjaveh borders

Chief of Sistan and Baluchestan Border Guards Second Brigadier General Mohammad Mollashahi broke the news, saying that the guards gathered intelligence on the activities of drug bands at southern border regions, carried out two separate intelligence operations, and found out that the smugglers had plans to transfer the narcotics to the country.

During an operation, forces arrested two smugglers, and confiscated four vehicles carrying narcotics, and discovered over 413 kilograms of opium, said Mollashahi.

In another operation carried out the same day, the border guard of Mirjaveh, after several days of intelligence effort and operational planning, managed to discover 354 kg of various drugs, including 140 kg of glass and 214 kg of opium in this border area.

Iran is at the forefront of the fight against drug trafficking and thousands of Iranian forces have been so far martyred to protect the world from the danger of drugs.

