Iraqi security forces detain high-ranking member of ISIL

"Following intensive surveillance and high-level joint intelligence efforts, the Anti-Terrorism Directorate's Special Operations Unit carried out an operation in the Al Anbar province, which ended with the detention of a dangerous terrorist leader who holds the post of the so-called deputy governor of IS in Iraq," Rasool tweeted.

​The spokesman also said that security forces had detained two terrorists in the central province of Saladin who took part in the battle of Tikrit in 2014, which resulted in a major Daesh victory and heavy casualties for Iraqi forces.

In late 2017, Iraq declared victory over Daesh, but the armed forces still conduct operations against militants and sleeper cells that are active in different parts of the country.

In recent months, Hashd al-Sha’abi forces and the Iraqi Army have carried out a series of operations against ISIL members in Al Anbar, Nineveh, Saladin governorates since the middle of last month.

