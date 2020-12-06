6 ISIL Takfiri terrorists killed in Iraq's Kirkuk: report

The Iraqi Security Intelligence Service reported the death of several terrorists in an attack by Iraqi fighters on ISIL positions in Kirkuk province.

The tunnel in which six ISIL terrorists were hidden in Dibis District in Kirkuk province, was destroyed due to the airstrike and all terrorists were killed.

Sources affiliated with the Iraqi Popular Mobilization announced today that forces of the 41st Brigade of the Popular Mobilization and commandos of the Samarra Operation Command today discovered ISIL tunnels in an operation in southern Samarra.

The sources also referred to the discovery of three bodies belonging to ISIL in the area following last night's attacks on Takfiris.

Meanwhile, Iraqi intelligence sources reported the arrest of an ISIL leader in Nineveh province.

As Baghdad Today reported on Sunday, Hashd al-Sha’abi and the Iraqi Army launched an extensive operation in the southern part of Samarra in Saladin province against the remnants of ISIL forces and targeted the positions of ISIL terrorists in this part of the country.

Following the liberation of Mosul in July 2017 and the end of the alleged caliphate of ISIL, many terrorists hid in the Iraqi provinces, especially Diyala, Kirkuk, Saladin, Al Anbar, and Nineveh, which have suitable geographical conditions for operations. They have carried out various terrorist operations over the past year.

ISIL forces have intensified their attacks on Iraqi civilians and security forces in the past two months.

In recent months, Hashd al-Sha’abi forces and the Iraqi Army have carried out a series of operations against ISIL members in Al Anbar, Nineveh, Saladin governorates since the middle of last month.

