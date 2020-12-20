Hashd al-Sha’abi launches operation on Iraqi-Saudi border

Hashd al-Sha’abi forces carried out the large-scale and pre-emptive security operation under the Najaf Police Command and the Iraqi Federal Police after receiving intelligence data.

The operation included an extensive search and inspection of an area of approximately 1,200 square kilometers and in the desert of Najaf province towards the Saudi border.

On the same day, Hashd al-Sha’abi forces carried out another large-scale security operation against terrorist elements in the western province of Nineveh, on the Syrian border.

The commanders of the Hashd al-Sha’abi forces announced that on the first day of the operation, a number of terrorist hideouts in the west of Al-Hadar were identified and destroyed.

Yesterday, Iraqi army forces thwarted ISIL takfiri terrorists' attempt to seize security bases in Diyala province.

ISIL takfiri terrorists attacked military bases on the eastern axis of Diyala to take control of a number of Iraqi army security bases in this province, Al-Masalah reported.

In recent months, Hashd al-Sha’abi forces and the Iraqi Army have carried out a series of operations against ISIL members in Al Anbar, Nineveh, Saladin governorates.

