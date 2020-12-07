ISIL cmdr. killed in Hashd al-Sha’abi operation

Popular Mobilization Units, also known as Hashd al-Sha’abi launched a new anti-terrorism operation, during which the logistics officer of the ISIL terrorist group, who was implementing a bomb for a terrorist operation, was killed.

Iyad Mansour Al-Nimrawi, who used to transfer data to the militants and provide them with vehicles, was killed during this operation in Baiji County.

It is worth mentioning that, yesterday, Iraqi sources, announced the deaths of six ISIL terrorists in an airstrike on Takfiri positions in Kirkuk, as well as the arrest of an ISIL leader in Nineveh province.

The tunnel in which six ISIL terrorists were hidden in Dibis District in Kirkuk province, was destroyed due to the airstrike and all terrorists were killed.

RHM/5089536