Army, Hashd al-Sha’abi launch anti-ISIL operation in N Iraq

As Baghdad Today reported, Hashd al-Sha’abi and the Iraqi Army launched an extensive operation in the southern part of Samarra in Saladin province against the remnants of ISIL forces and targeted the positions of ISIL terrorists in this part of the country.

Yesterday, Iraqi forces in an operation in Saladin province were managed to identify and arrest two takfiri ISIL members who were previously wanted. One of the takfiri members was the brother of the ISIL leader in Saladin.

Recently, the Iraqi Army Air and Ground Forces managed to kill seven ISIL terrorist members by bombing ISIL positions in Saladin.

Following the liberation of Mosul in July 2017 and the end of the alleged caliphate of ISIL, many terrorists hid in the Iraqi provinces, especially Diyala, Kirkuk, Saladin, Al Anbar, and Nineveh, which have suitable geographical conditions for operations. They have carried out various terrorist operations over the past year.

ISIL forces have intensified their attacks on Iraqi civilians and security forces in the past two months.

In recent months, Hashd al-Sha’abi forces and the Iraqi Army have carried out a series of operations against ISIL members in Al Anbar, Nineveh, Saladin governorates since the middle of last month.

