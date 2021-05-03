  1. Iran
May 3, 2021, 4:09 PM

Police arrest 3 armed men over kidnapping in SE Iran

TEHRAN, May 03 (MNA) – The Iranian Law Enforcement forces have put an end to a kidnapping of a 50-year-old man in Narmashir in the southeastern province of Kerman with arresting 3 armed hostage-takers.

The police commander of southeastern Kerman province Brigadier General Abdolreza Nazeri announced the arrest of three armed hostage-takers and the release of a 50-year-old hostage in a joint operation with the police forces of Sistan and Baluchestan province in the city of Narmashir on Monday.

He said that the three armed men had kidnapped a 50-year-old man in his shop and had asked for a ransom. 

According to the Kerman Police commander, the hostage-takers had asked the family of the man to pay 3 billion rials worth of ransom for his release.

He added that the Police forces conducted an investigation and could spot the kidnappers in a hard-to-reach area in the neighboring Province of Sistan and Baluchistan.

Brigadier General Nazeri concluded that in a joint operation with the Law Enforcement forces of Sistan and Baluchistan, 3 people of the team were arrested and the Police search is continuing for apprehending the rest of the team.

