Police arrest 3 armed men over kidnapping in SE Iran

The police commander of southeastern Kerman province Brigadier General Abdolreza Nazeri announced the arrest of three armed hostage-takers and the release of a 50-year-old hostage in a joint operation with the police forces of Sistan and Baluchestan province in the city of Narmashir on Monday.

He said that the three armed men had kidnapped a 50-year-old man in his shop and had asked for a ransom.

According to the Kerman Police commander, the hostage-takers had asked the family of the man to pay 3 billion rials worth of ransom for his release.

He added that the Police forces conducted an investigation and could spot the kidnappers in a hard-to-reach area in the neighboring Province of Sistan and Baluchistan.

Brigadier General Nazeri concluded that in a joint operation with the Law Enforcement forces of Sistan and Baluchistan, 3 people of the team were arrested and the Police search is continuing for apprehending the rest of the team.

