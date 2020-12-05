Iran-Armenia railway to change Yerevan's economy

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said that the implementation of Armenia-Russia and Armenia-Iran railways will bring about a fundamental change for Yerevan's economy.

He had previously stated that the Nagorno-Karabakh peace agreement between Armenia and the Republic of Azerbaijan would allow the Armenian-Iranian railway to operate through Nakhchivan.

Iran’s Minister of Roads & Urban Development and Armenian officials discussed the development of Iran-Armenia railways in 2019.

FA/IRN 84135253