Dec 9, 2020, 9:28 PM

Intelligence min. disbands three drug-trafficking gangs in SE

TEHRAN, Dec. 09 (MNA) – The intelligence forces of the Ministry of Intelligence in southern province of Sistan and Baluchestan, in three separate operations, dismantled three major drug-trafficking gangs over the past two days.

In this operation, the intelligence forces seized and confiscated about six tons of traditional and industrial opioids.

The Intelligence Director General of Sistan and Baluchestan province broke the news in an interview with IRNA on Wed. and added, “The provincial intelligence forces identified three drug-trafficking gangs by carrying out necessary intelligence measures and thorough knowledge on the three drug-smuggling gangs and disbanded all three bands in separate operations.”

In these operations, in addition to discovering about 6 tons of narcotics, intelligence forces also discovered some weapons and ammunitions from smugglers, he added.

Necessary follow-ups and investigations are underway in this respect, the director general stated.

The discovery of several tons of narcotics and disbanding large and international trafficking gangs as well as the arrest of smugglers show the authority of law enforcement and security forces in Sistan and Baluchestan province especially in vast borders of this province.

