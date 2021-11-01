8 ISIL elements killed by Iraqi military forces in Saladin

The Iraqi military forces launched new operations on Monday morning targeting the ISIL terrorist group.

Operations Command of Saladin province said in a statement that 3 ISIL terrorists were killed and four others were arrested by Iraqi military forces.

Lt. Gen. Abd al-Amir al-Shammari, deputy commander of the Joint Operations Command of Iraq (JOC-I), also announced that five terrorists had been killed in an airstrike against positions of ISIL terrorists.

According to him, the Iraqi Army's F-16 fighter jets bombed ISIL hideouts in Saladin province during which 5 terrorists were killed.

This is while a number of ISIL elements were killed and arrested in a series of operations carried out in the provinces of Ninawa, Al-Anbar, and Kirkuk yesterday.

