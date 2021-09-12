At least 3 Iraqi forces killed by ISIL terrorists in Kirkuk

According to Iraqi sources, three Iraqi security forces were killed and another wounded in an ISIL attack in Kirkuk province

At least three security forces were killed by a hand grenade that exploded in the path of a military convoy in the ​​Daquq district of Kirkuk province, Sabereen News also reported.

On Saturday evening, ISIL terrorists attacked a village in the northern Iraqi province of Nineveh, killing two soldiers, two civilians, and wounding seven others.

Despite the liberation of Mosul in June 2017, ISIL terrorists have since operated in deserts, mountainous and impassable areas, occasionally attacking the military and civilians.

