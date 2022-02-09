  1. World
Feb 9, 2022, 11:30 AM

Serveral killed, injured in bomb explosion of Iraq's Al Anbar

TEHRAN, Feb. 09 (MNA) – Three people were killed and several others were injured in an explosion on the route of a vehicle carrying Iraqi forces in Al Anbar province.

Iraqi sources reported on Wednesday that a bomb exploded in the path of a car carrying Iraqi army forces at the Iraqi police recruiting center at Al Anbar province.

According to the report, the incident took place in Ar-Rutba District. It is reported that three forces were killed following the explosion that hit the mentioned car.

In addition, Iraqi sources said the blast left a number of people injured.

Meanwhile, five Iraqi security forces were killed in a similar incident in Al-Anbar province yesterday.

