Iranian government notified of strategic action plan

Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf notified the government of the strategic plan to counter sanctions imposed against the Islamic Republic in a letter on Wednesday.

The strategic action plan to counter sanctions imposed against the Islamic Republic of Iran was approved by the Guardian Council on Wednesday.

Iranian parliament mandated a motion to counter sanctions against the Islamic Republic on Wednesday.

The Iranian Parliament, in its open session on Tuesday and along with investigating the strategic plan to counter-sanctions, mandated the AEOI to supply uranium enriched with more than 20 percent for peaceful purposes.

َAccording to one of the articles of the motion, the Iranian organization is obliged to produce uranium with 20% enrichment for peaceful purposes immediately after the ratification of this law and to store at least 120kg of it annually in the country.

It is also obliged to fully meet the country's need for peaceful uses of uranium enriched with more than 20% completely and without delay.

Meanwhile, today Iranian President Hassan Rouhani criticized the parliament's legislation and said that the government doesn't agree with it and considers the legislation harmful for the diplomacy of the country.

