New Parl. bill on nuclear power to create ‘big’ opportunities

“Diplomacy knows language of power. Iran's Parl bill on 'sanctions removal' creates big opportunities,” the Iranian Parliament Speaker's Special Aide for International Affairs tweeted on Thursday.

“US/E3 have discredited JCPOA not to let #Iran sell oil & get revenues. Russian, Chinese will is set for cooperation & acts agnst US sanctions,” he added, highlighting that the “weapon of sanctions” must be broken down.

The remarks come as the Iranian Parliament has ratified an action plan so as to counter US sanctions. The bill has also been endorsed by the Guardian Council. The new motion has called for an increase in Iran’s nuclear capabilities in response to US sanctions and other JCPOA signatories’ failure to safeguard Iran’s economic interests.

