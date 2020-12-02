US sanctions prevent Iran from buying medical equipment

UN Special Rapporteur on the negative impact of unilateral coercive measures, Alena Douhan, said on Wednesday that the US has prevented Iran from buying medical equipment.

She made the remarks in a videoconference on unilateral coercive measures and their consequences in the framework of the coronavirus on Wednesday.

“The United States has imposed sanctions on companies that were trying to send ventilators to the Islamic Republic of Iran,” she said.

She went on to say that Iranian doctors are not able to access scientific materials on the Internet due to sanctions.

FA/FNA 13990912000837