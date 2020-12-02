Iran’s Army GF becomes self-sufficient in producing equipment

The Commander of Iran's Army Ground Force said that Islamic Republic of Iran has become self-sufficient in producing relevant parts and equipment to counter enemy’s threats.

Assassination of Fakhrizadeh criminal act: Borrell

EU Foreign Policy Chief said that the recent assassination of Iranian nuclear scientist Mohsen Fakhrizadeh was a criminal act.

Iran’s cement export value tops $163.4mn in 7 months

Export value of cement in the country exceeded $163.4 million in the first seven months of the current Iranian calendar year (from March 21 to Oct. 22), showing an 11% decline as compared to the same period of last year.

'Westerners did not adhere to theri JCPOA obligations'

Iranian Parl. speaker lamented that despite Iran's fulfillment, westerners did not meet their JCPOA obligations.

Anti-narcotic police dismantles six drug bands in Tehran

The Iranian police have smashed six drug bands in Tehran, busting over 2 tons of different illicit drugs.

Iran COVID-19 update: 13,881 infections, 382 deaths

The Iranian Health Ministry has confirmed 13,881 COVID-19 infections and 382 deaths due to the disease in the past 24 hours.

Enemies angry with turning of wheel of Iran's economy

Iranian President Rouhani said enemies are angry with the tranquility and improvement of Iran's economy and seek to send negative waves to it with the last weeks of Trump's presidency.

Iran's nuclear, defense knowledge cannot be assassinated

Iranian Government Spokesman Ali Rabeie underlined that the nuclear and defense knowledge of Iran cannot be assassinated.

AEOI tasked with supplying over 20% enriched uranium

Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI) is tasked with supplying uranium with a richness of over 20%.

Terror attack perpetrators to face most excruciating response

The spokesman of the Iranian Foreign Ministry said there awaits the most excruciating response to the perpetrators behind the assassination of Iran’s prominent nuclear scientist, Mohsen Fakhrizadeh.

FA