SNSC issues statement on Strategic Plan to counter sanctions

For enlightening public opinion, the Secretariat of the Supreme National Security Council (SNSC) issued a statement and expounded on a recently-passed motion dubbed 'strategic action plan to counter sanctions and to protect inalienable rights of people'.

A part of this statement is read as follows, “About two months ago, the generalities of the Parliament’s plan were presented to the Supreme National Security by the Parliament’s Speaker and the Council welcomed the principle of the subject and consequently, provided considerations on the Plan.”

Accordingly, the generalities of the plan were approved by the Supreme National Security Council, and then, it was notified as approval of the Council.

In this bylaw, Parliament was requested to interact and cooperate with the secretariat of Supreme National Security Council and Ministry of Foreign Affairs in reviewing and finalizing the Plan.

Within the framework of implementation of the bylaw of the Supreme National Security Council, representatives of Parliament and the Council had several consultations and referrals to the Secretariat, so that they received the Secretariat's considerations on the motion.

All various stages of drafting the Plan until its final approval have been carried out according to the normal and legal procedures and regulations of Parliament and the Secretariat of SNSC has not interfered in it.

The expert view of the Secretariat of Supreme National Security Council on stages of forming, completing and approving the law of "Strategic Action Plan to Remove Sanctions and Protect Rights of the People" is that the law does not create a particular issue to the detriment of national interests and conversely, what is against national interests and is of concern are the controversies that undermine dignity and prestige of country's legal institutions and damage national unity and cohesion.

However, while strongly advising all parties on the need to end fruitless disputes, the Secretariat of the Supreme National Security Council warns that it will not allow the interests of the country to be jeopardized under any condition.

Lawmakers in last week’s open session of the Parliament approved a nine-article motion of “Strategic Action Plan” to counter sanctions and protect rights of people.

The strategic action plan to counter sanctions imposed against the Islamic Republic of Iran was approved by the Guardian Council on Wednesday. However, the Iranian government voiced its opposition, saying that the bill may hamper diplomacy.

