Individuals involved in Fakhrizadeh terror identified: Spox

Iranian Government Spokesman Ali Rabiei made the remarks on Wednesday, noting that the Ministry of Intelligence has identified the individuals involved in the assassination of Martyr Fakhrizadeh and proper measures will be adopted when the investigation is complete.

He went on to say that Iran’s nuclear knowledge will not be affected by such terror attacks.

Iranian nuclear scientist, Mohsen Fakhrizadeh-Mahabadi, was martyred in a terrorist attack on Friday.

Fakhrizadeh-Mahavadi was targeted on Friday in a multi-pronged attack involving at least one explosion and small fire by a number of assailants in Absard city of Damavand County, Tehran province.

