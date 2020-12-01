30 documentaries to vie for Avini Awards at Cinéma Vérité

The award has been established by the Documentary and Experimental Film Center (DEFC), which is the main organizer of the festival, to commemorate the martyr Morteza Avini, the writer and documentarian who chronicled the 1980-1988 Iran-Iraq war known as the Sacred Defense in Iran.

Documentaries on the Islamic Revolution, the Sacred Defense and resistance in the region will be competing for the award.

1-"We Came You Were Not" by Mohammad Hossein Khosh Bayan

2- "Bistodo Bistodo" by Foroud Avaz-Pur

3-"More than My Mother” by Alireza Baghsheni, 4-“Virtual Flags” by Hassan Jafari,

5-" Blood Merchants" by Vahid Hadavand

6-“Birth of a Tragedy” by Hojjatollah Edalatpanah

7-"Fish Island" by Reza Azamian

8-"Javad's World" by Seyyed Sadeq Qaforian

9-"Immigrant Swallows" by Hassan Jafari

10-"Chamar of Solde" by Qodrat Baqeri

11-"Hossein Malat" by Hossein Homayoufar

12-"Forsaken Homes" by Mohammad-Reza Abbasian

13- "Dez Is Still Passing Through My City" by Amin Qadami

14- "Red Handkerchief" by Hossein Assadzadeh

15-"Delandarva" by Amir Pazirofteh

16-"Raziyeh and Mansour" by Sajjad Qanbari

17- "General" by Mohammad Talebi

18-"Gamble" by Seyyed Mohhad Mahdi Zezfouli

19-"Aziz Qoli" by Seyyed Javad Hadi Asl

20- "Cross" by Ahmad Rahmanian

21-"Squadron of One" by Dariush Yari

22- "The Report of Riot" by Mohammad-Reza Givehchian

23-"Ramadi Report" by Ali Mohammad Zolfaghari

24-"Ma Chand Nafar" by Seyyed Nematollah Esmaeili

25-"Japanese Mohsen" by Vahid Faraji

26-"Maki, a Man from Arbaein" by Habib Ahmadzadeh, Hossein Ali Roshankar, Mehrdad Afrasiabi

27-"Suddenly" by Ali Nikhbakht

28- "Nafas Khar" by Mohammad Mohammadi Seresht, Ali Salmani

29-"Eighteen Thousand Feet" by Mahdi Shah Mohammadi

30-"One Friday" by Mahdi Hojjat-Panah

Morteza Avini, the acclaimed documentarian who was martyred by a landmine in 1993 when he was making a documentary about soldiers who were still listed as missing in action in the former Iran-Iraq war zone in southwestern Iran.

Avini rose to fame for “The Narration of Triumph”. He was considered a “master of martyred writers” by his colleagues and war veterans due to the fervent narrations he wrote for his documentaries.

Cinéma Vérité also plans to review a selection of documentaries acclaimed at 2020 international events across the world in a special section named “World’s Best”.

A number of top Iranian and international documentarians and critics will be holding online workshops and panel discussions during the festival.

The international figures include Betsy A. McLane, Bill Nichols and James Bertrand Longley in addition to famous Iranian documentarians Mehrdad Oskui and Farhad Varahram.

