All naval parts, equipment domestically produced: Khanzadi

Speaking on Tue. in the unveiling ceremony of Exhibition of Industrial and Research Achievements of Army Navy Force, Rear Admiral Hossein Khanzadi reiterated, “Today, all parts and equipment needed in Navy Force has been indigenized by expert domestic engineers.”

Technology and technical knowhow in Navy Force is more complex and complicated than other fields in the fields of design and construction, he said, adding, “Giant steps have been taken in Army Navy Force of the Islamic Republic of Iran under the auspices of sublime instructions and guidelines of Leader of the Islamic Revolution.”

He went on to say that all parts and equipment needed in Army Navy Force have been provided and manufactured by knowledge-based firms.

Elsewhere in his remarks, Rear Admiral Khanzadi pointed to the sanctions imposed against the country and added, “Benefited from its native capacities and potentials, Iran’s Army Navy Force has managed to turn sanctions' threats into opportunities.”

Then, he pointed to the developments in Iran’s Army Navy Force in defense field and added, “Navy Force of the country has focused on manufacturing maritime parts and equipment in a way that it started manufacturing submarines and destroyers over past years.”

Today, “We have developed coefficient of technology of equipment and vessels significantly, so that a new generation of native vessels is being produced. Missiles, torpedoes, naval ammunition and all naval equipment are indigenous and domestically produced.”

