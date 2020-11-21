'Shiraz' surveillance warship to joint Iran’s Navy next year

Commander of Iranian Navy Force Rear Admiral Hossein Khanzadi broke the news on Sat. and added, “This vessel has special features and would join to Iran’s Navy fleet next Iranian calendar year (to start March 21, 2021).”

While expounding on the latest situation of manufacturing “Shiraz” warship, Khanzadi said, “Presently, construction operation of this surveillance warship is underway, so that construction of the structure of this new vessel, which enjoys specific features, has been completed.”

“Shiraz” Surveillance Warship has the necessary capabilities in the field of radar detection, telecommunications, sonar and management of various emissions in electromagnetic warfare, he said, adding, “Moreover, the Warship is equipped with other capabilities such as knowing frequency band, identifying various parameters of radar and radio waves as well as identifying enemy's telecommunication systems which is considered an important issue in the field of information warfare.”

Elsewhere in his remarks, Rear Admiral Khanzadi pointed to the preliminaries of constructing “Trimaran” Vessels and added, “Construction of this vessel, which weighs more than 3,000 tons and has good offensive capabilities, is on the agenda of Iranian Navy so that its conceptual and detailed designs have also been carried out. The plan for the construction operation of this vessel will begin in the coming years.”

Turning to the high capabilities and potentials of talented manpower in the Iranian Navy Force, he said, “Today, country’s Navy force has reached a level of capability that is able to meet its needs in the country relying upon its experienced youth and competent, professional manpower,”

A trimaran (or double-outrigger) is a multihull boat that comprises a main hull and two smaller outrigger hulls (or "floats") that are attached to the main hull with lateral beams.

