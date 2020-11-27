Iran’s Navy on constant watch to maintain peace, security

In a statement issued on the occasion of Iran’s Navy Day, the force declared its full readiness to establish stability, security and hoist Iran's flag in the distant oceans and international waters.

It added that it will no effort to sacrifice its life in this glorious path.

Iran celebrates Navy Day on November 28, (this year falls on Nov. 27) commemorating the anniversary of Operation Morvarid held by Iran on November 28-29, 1980 during the Iran-Iraq War. During the operation, the biggest Iraqi oil terminal was destroyed, paralyzing more than 50 percent of the combat power of the Iraqi Navy, while the Iranian fleet suffered minor losses.

The statement noted that today’s glory of the force is indebted to the blood of the young people and their silent struggles, who defend all the valuable interests and assets of this land thousands of kilometers away from the country's water borders.

“40 years ago on such a day when the best sons of Iran created an epic, perhaps no one would have thought that four decades later, the Iranian Army’s Navy would be considered as a strategic force not only in the southern and northern waters of the country, but thousands of miles away in the high seas and distant waters.”

Navy messenger of peace, security

In a message on Thursday, the army commanders congratulated the Navy Commander Rear Admiral Hossein Khanzadi on the occasion of the National Day, saying that the force has transcended the world's ocean borders and transmitted the Iranian nation's message of peace and authority.

"Thanks to the efforts of the Iranian Navy's brave commandoes, the strategic depth of Iran has gone beyond any line or border and passed all the oceans and water bodies of the globe, and has conveyed the Iranian nation's message of peace, authority, and readiness to the world", the added.

The commanders underlined the deterrent and defensive power of the Iranian Navy as the nation's point of trust and confidence is an anchor of stability and sustainable security in the strategic region of the Persian Gulf, Strait of Hormoz, and the Sea of Oman.

