Army Aviation has become self-sufficient in producing chopper

He made the remarks on Sunday on the occasion of martyrdom anniversary of Major General Martyr Ahmad Keshvari, which marks the Army Aviation Day, and pointed to the high capability of Army Aviation in producing chopper parts and added, “Manufacturing night-vision cameras and pinpointing missiles are of the salient achievements of Army Aviation of the Islamic Republic of Iran.”

He pointed to the salient characteristics of martyr Major General Keshvari and called him (martyr Keshvari) as one of courageous commanders in the eight years of Sacred Defense (Iraqi imposed war against Iran in 1980-1988).

All Army Aviation’s martyrs were on the frontline against enemy during Iraqi imposed war against Iran, he said, adding, “Martyrs of the Army Aviation took giant stride in thwarting all conspiracies and plots waged by enemies against the country.”

Elsewhere in his remarks, Ghorbani pointed to the unique and unparalleled achievements of Army Aviation in various fields and added, “Today, Army Aviation has attained self-sufficiency in production required parts in this industry. Sophisticated night-vision cameras, pinpointing missiles, training young and youth pilots, etc. are of the other salient achievements of Army Aviation especially in the recent years.”

While commemorating the name and memory of all martyrs of Sacred Defense especially martyrs of Army Aviation, Second Brigadier General Yousef Ghorbani stated, “Martyrs sacrificed their soul and body during Iran-Iraq war (1980-1988) and it is hoped that we would be able to continue their path.”

