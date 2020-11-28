Iran Navy to unveil homegrown 'Dena' destroyer in near future

Commander of the Iranian Navy Rear Admiral Hossein Khanzadi attended a press conference held Saturday on the occasion of Navy Day on November 28, (this year fell on Nov. 27) commemorating the anniversary of Operation Morvarid held by Iran on November 28-29, 1980 during the Iran-Iraq War.

Since the establishment of the Islamic Republic of Iran, the country has experienced many glorious days and achievements, he said in this meeting and added that the conducting of Operation Morvarid in which 50 percent of the combat power of the Iraqi Navy was paralyzed, is one of the glorious ones in sacred defense era.

Hailing the measures taken by Iran Navy for maintaining security in the seas, Khanzadi said, “Dominance power of the Iran Navy prevented the enemy to besiege our seas in the holy defense era.”

Stating that today Iran enjoys the most advanced equipment, including fire control systems, missiles, artillery, new and advanced structures, and etc., he continued, “Today we have such large infrastructures and defense knowledge that we’re not dependent on foreign countries.”

Referring to the unveiling of naval equipment in the near future, the Commander of the Navy announced, "We will unveil the Dena destroyer and the Zereh missile launcher so as to demonstrate the capabilities of the Navy."

New Iran-made destroyer ‘Dena’ will become operational in the navy fleet in the coming months, he added.

Elsewhere in his remarks, he spoke about holding joint exercises with other countries, saying, “Last year Iran hosted a joint exercise between Iran, Russia, and China that such exercises show extensive interactions between countries.”

Noting that this year, holding joint exercises dependences on the status of the Covid-19 pandemic he said, “Of course, the interaction of the navies will be maintained and we are planning to hold such exercises through observing health protocols and without any direct connection among members.”

RHM/FNA13990908000279