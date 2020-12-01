DAFOOS hosts session on latest developments in Karabakh

This expert-level meeting was attended by university lecturers and experts in Political Sciences and International Relations.

The meeting was held to examine the effects of the Nagorno-Karabakh war on regional developments and its impact on neighboring countries, especially security of the Islamic Republic of Iran as well as role of regional and trans-regional actors on this issue and Iran's foreign policy in response to this crisis.

Ebrahim Mottaqi an expert in International Relations emphasized the importance of South Caucasus region as a geopolitical region and added, "In the past, western and southern regions of Iran were considered as a geopolitical region, but today northwestern region of the country is considered as a crisis region that the Zionist regime has also played an all-out role in this region especially Nagorno-Karabakh crisis and it should be noted that disintegration of the Islamic world and geopolitical situation of the region has been put at the focal attention of Zionist regime.”

Then, he pointed to the assassination of Iran’s prominent scientist martyr Mohsen Fakhrizadeh and added, “He was assassinated by the enemy because he promoted nuclear power of the Islamic Republic of Iran along with other nuclear scientists in our country. This means that nuclear power will enhance national and strategic power of the Islamic Republic of Iran in the international arena.”

Reasons behind the outbreak of war between the Azerbaijan Republic and Armenia over the Nagorno-Karabakh region, the role of regional and trans-regional actors in the Nagorno-Karabakh crisis and peace agreement inked between Armenia and Azerbaijan were also discussed in this meeting.

