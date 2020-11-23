Iran has no ethnic view of regional conflicts: envoy

Addressing a session titled “Iran’s Attitude towards Azerbaijan-Armenia Conflict and Tehran’s policies in the Caucasus”, which was held at the Turkish Institute of Strategic Thinking on October 14, Iranian Ambassador to Turkey Mohammad Farazmand said the outbreak of recent conflict between Azerbaijan and Armenia over the Nagorno-Karabakh region has made public opinion "very sensitive" in Turkey.

He added that given the slogan "One Nation, Two Countries" and the special relationship between Ankara and Azerbaijan, some Turkish media outlets, in the early days of the outbreak of war between Azerbaijan and Armenia, created a negative atmosphere against Iran by spreading false news and increased pressure on Tehran consequently.

Nagorno-Karabakh is one of the most complex and complicated land disputes in the contemporary world of today that has regional, international, geopolitical and geo-economic dimensions, he said, adding, “The root of this conflict began with the unilateral decision contrary to the international criteria and Supreme Council of Karabakh on its annexation to Armenia from the last years of the Soviet Union and before the collapse of Soviet Union especially in 1988.”

Emphasizing that Nagorno-Karabakh and South Caucasus are of great historical, civilizational and geopolitical importance for the Islamic Republic of Iran, Farazmand stated.

The South Caucasus is the border between the North Caucasus and the Islamic world and has been one of the traditional routes for Iran to reach Russia and Europe, he said, adding, “Iran has deep-rooted historical and civilizational ties with this region (Nagorno-Karabakh) and considers this region as its common civilization.”

