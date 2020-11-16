Wahhabi terrorists to fail in northern borders of Iran

In his remarks addressing the International Conference on Followers of Ahl al-Bayt (Household of Prophet Muhammad) on Monday, the adviser to the Leader of the Islamic Revolution on international affairs said the people of Azerbaijan can make their country free on their own and Wahhabi terrorists in the northern borders of Iran will fail.

In his remarks about the views of the Supreme Leader of the Islamic Revolution on the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, Velayati said: This meeting is held to discuss the Caucasus region issues and the recent war between the Republic of Azerbaijan and Armenia in accordance with the views of the Supreme Leader of the Revolution Ayatollah Sayyed Ali Khamenei.

Highlighting Iran's concern about the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict due to its joint borders with Azerbaijan and Armenia, he added: "Ayatollah Khamenei has stressed that the occupied part of Azerbaijan should be returned to this country and we congratulate the return of this region to Azerbaijan, which is a great achievement."

"The occupied cities should have been liberated and the people of Azerbaijan did so and we congratulate them because we have brotherly, friendly, historical, and cultural relations with the Republic of Azerbaijan."

"The presence of a number of Wahhabi and Takfiri terrorists among the Azeris, who have always loved and defended the shrine of the Ahl al-Bayt (AS), does not make sense..., so the Azerbaijani people are able to liberate their country and the presence of Wahhabi terrorists in the north of Iran is doomed to failure," he added.

"In addition, we believe that the national security of the Islamic Republic of Iran will not be ensured without the security and peace of neighboring countries," he noted.

He also reiterated Iran's anti-war and peace-seeking stances.

Velayati underscored that Ayatollah Khamenei's views on the Caucasus are the guidelines for Iranian officials about the region and will be implemented fully by them.

HJ/5073115