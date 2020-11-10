Iran welcomes Armenia-Russia-Azerbaijan pact on Karabakh

In a statement on Tuesday, The ministry expressed hope that the agreement would lead to the final arrangements for long-lasting peace in the Caucasus region.

It emphasized the need to respect the sovereignty and territorial integrity of countries, imposing no change in official international borders, freedom of the occupied territories, return of refugees to their homelands, respecting the security and rights of minorities as well as ousting Takfiri terrorists and foreign fighters from the region.

Iran also reaffirmed its readiness to contribute to the establishment of permanent peace and security in the region and also to participate in regional initiatives.

In accordance with articles III and IV of the ceasefire agreement, the Islamic Republic of Iran also declares its readiness to assist in the deployment of peacekeeping forces of the Russian Federation, the statement added.

Earlier in the day, the leaders of Azerbaijan, Armenia, and Russia signed a statement on ending the war in the disputed Nagorno-Karabakh. The ceasefire agreement came into effect overnight.

Azerbaijan and Armenia had been fighting over Nagorno-Karabakh since September. Russia was attempting to mediate an end to the war.

According to Russian President Vladimir Putin, the two warring sides would exchange prisoners of war and the war dead, and all economic and transport links in the area would be reopened.

Under the deal, Azerbaijan will reportedly get to keep all of its territorial gains, and ethnic Armenian forces must hand over control of a number of other territories between now and December 1.

