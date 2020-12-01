'Westerners did not adhere to theri JCPOA obligations'

He made the remarks during the evening session of the Parliament along with investigating the strategic plan to counter-sanctions.

"For several years, JCPOA commitments have been implemented by Iran unilaterally, but the other parties did not adhere to their obligations and did not fulfill them; In fact, our commitments have been met, but the Westerners have not fulfilled their obligations," he said.

The parliament ended the one-way road by its today's decision, he added.

Of course, in this plan, Westerners are given the opportunity to fulfill their obligations, he noted.

Ghalibaf criticized that "not only did the Westerners not fulfill their obligations, but we also witnessed sabotage in Natanz that damaged our country's industry. They did not even condemn terrorist acts in Iran such as the assassination of Martyr Fakhrizadeh."

"MPs today tried to secure the lifting of sanctions with this decision, and Westerners should know that Iran will continue such steps if they do not fulfill their obligations. Of course, if they fulfill their obligations, under Article VII of this plan, the issue will be negotiable."

