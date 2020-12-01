  1. Politics
Dec 1, 2020, 8:27 PM

Belarus condemns assassination of martyr Fakhrizadeh

Belarus condemns assassination of martyr Fakhrizadeh

TEHRAN, Dec. 01 (MNA) – Condemning the assassination of Dr. Fakhrizadeh, the Chairperson of the Standing Commission of the House of Representatives on International Affairs said such actions destroy the basis of interaction between countries.

Andrei Savinykh, in his meeting with the Iranian envoy to Belarus Saeed Yari, seriously condemned the assassination.

"The assassination of the Iranian scientist is a terrorist act that destroys the foundations of interaction between countries," he said.

"We consider the assassination of Iranian scientist Mohsen Fakhrizadeh a terrorist act that destroys the basis of interaction among countries," he added.

Savinykh noted that the perpetrators of this crime have attacked the legal foundations of modern civilization, leading the world to the abyss of chaos and conflict.

HJ/IRN84131460

News Code 166628

Tags

Related News

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • 2 + 6 =

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News