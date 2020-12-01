Belarus condemns assassination of martyr Fakhrizadeh

Andrei Savinykh, in his meeting with the Iranian envoy to Belarus Saeed Yari, seriously condemned the assassination.

"The assassination of the Iranian scientist is a terrorist act that destroys the foundations of interaction between countries," he said.

"We consider the assassination of Iranian scientist Mohsen Fakhrizadeh a terrorist act that destroys the basis of interaction among countries," he added.

Savinykh noted that the perpetrators of this crime have attacked the legal foundations of modern civilization, leading the world to the abyss of chaos and conflict.

HJ/IRN84131460