Iran’s cement export value tops $163.4mn in 7 months

According to statistics, 7,630,428 tons of cement were exported from the country in seven months of the current year, registering a 24 percent decline as compared to the last year’s corresponding period.

Based on this report, 21,176,921 tons of mining and mineral products, valued at over three billion and 49.4 million dollars, were exported from the country from March 21 to Oct. 22, 2020.

In this regard, more than 24,00 tons of cement products, valued at over $17.6 million, were imported into the country from March 21 to Oct. 22, showing a 27 and 34 percent decline in terms of volume and value respectively as compared to the same period of last year.

In the reported period, mining and mineral sector accounted for 16.7 and 32.2 percent share of country’s total non-oil exports in terms of value and volume respectively.

