Output of 22 industrial products grows in H1

Based on the data released by the Ministry of Industries, Mining and Trade, Aluminum ingot had the biggest jump as its production reached 196,200 tons, which indicates a 53.2% rise compared to the similar span of last year.

Next come home appliances with the production rate reaching 1.964 million during the first half, to register a 52.8% jump year on year.

Moreover, domestic carmakers produced a total of 414,000 vehicles in the six months under review to witness a 19% growth compared with the corresponding period of the last year.

Cement output stood at 35.6 million tons in the first half of the current calendar year, up 14.4% year-on-year.

The production of steel materials reached 13.9 million tons, up 9% year on year.

Iranian producers rolled out 30.5 million petrochemical products to observe a 7.9% rise compared with the last year’s first half.

