Hormozgan exports over 60,000 tons of cement to Kuwait

Fereydoun Hemmati announced that 60,500 tons of cement worth more than $1,496,000 thousand were exported from Parsian County in Hormozgan Province to Kuwait.

Based on the approval of the working group for facilitation and removal of obstacles, the export of this cement cargo was carried out through two ships, he said.

According to Hemmati, the first ship carried 27 thousand tons of cement worth $669 thousand to the destination country and the other one exported 33,500 tons of cement worth $ 827,500 thousand to the same place.

He also added that these exports are in line with the guidelines of Leader over achieving an oil-free economy and gaining a greater share of non-oil exports in the Persian Gulf region.

RHM/5067934