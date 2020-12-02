Exports to Iraq via Mehran crossing top $280m

Rouhollah Gholami, director-general of Ilam Customs Administration made the announcement on Wednesday, adding that the trades between Iran and Iraq through Mehran border crossing is on track with all coronavirus-related health protocols in place.

He noted that currently, 500 trucks carrying Iran's export goods cross the Mehran border to Iraq daily.

Construction materials, steel products, glass and tiles were the main products exported via Mehran during the eight-month period.

According to Gholami, Iran’s exports to Iraq via Mehran checkpoint stood at $1.18 billion during the last fiscal year (March 2019-20).

MR/ 5085894