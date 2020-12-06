  1. Economy
Gilan exports up 36% in eight months

TEHRAN, Dec. 06 (MNA) – More than 637,558 tons of commodities worth $394 million were exported from the northern Gilan province during eight months of the current Iranian year to October 20.

According to the head of Gilan’s Trade Promotion Organization, Farhad Dalgh-Poosh, the figures indicate a 36% and 51% rise in terms of volume and value respectively in comparison with the similar period of last year.

Gilan’s exports mainly included vegetable, fruits, minerals, and plastic products, which are shipped to several international markets, including Russia, Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, Georgia, Afghanistan and Iraq.

According to Dalgh-Poosh, the northern province’s imports amounted to 133,017 tons worth around $580 million during the eight-month period.

He noted that the figures show a 44% and 1% growth in tonnage and value respectively year-on-year.

Cereal, animal food, meat, oil, soy and pulp were the main commodities imported to Gilan in the period under review.

Russia, Kazakhstan, China, Azerbaijan, the UAE, Ukraine, Turkey and Ecuador were the top exporters to the province, he added.

The majority of Iran’s trades with the Eurasian countries is carried out through Gilan customs.

