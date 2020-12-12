Boosting transport fleet, prerequisite to exports promotion

Speaking in a meeting of chairpersons of Iran and neighboring countries’ joint chambers of commerce on Saturday, Es’hagh Jahangiri obliged the Iran Chamber of Commerce, Industries, Mines and Agriculture (ICCIMA) to compile a comprehensive program with each of neighboring states in the relevant issue.

Jahangiri reiterated that strengthening the transport fleet and resolving problems at borders are prerequisites for promoting exports and export activities.

He pointed to the significance of neighboring states in the promotion of export and added, “According to the statistics, Iran’s neighboring countries accounted for 65 percent of country’s total exports share in the first eight months of the current year (from March 21 to Nov. 22).”

Therefore, Iran Chamber of Commerce should formulate a clear and precise program for cooperation with each of the neighboring states, Jahangiri emphasized.

Promoting and developing cooperation with neighboring states is the main policy of the Islamic Republic of Iran, he said, adding, “Neighboring countries are Iran's main export target markets. In addition to determining priorities, necessary platforms should be paved for expanding cooperation with these countries.”

Elsewhere in his remarks, Jahangiri emphasized the need for completing infrastructures of cooperation with neighboring countries and reiterated, “Despite all restrictions, efforts were made to connect country’s national railway to the railway network of neighboring countries and giant steps were taken in this field.”

Turning to the significant role of Iran and neighboring countries’ joint chambers of commerce in promoting trade and business exchanges, he stated, “The joint chambers of commerce can play a leading role in resolving problems facing traders and merchants.”

