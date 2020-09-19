Industrial, mineral productions register growth in 5 months

Deputy Ministry of Industry, Mine and Trade Saeed Zarandi broke the news on Sat. and added, “From among 38 important industrial and mineral products, 22 of which showed growth while 16 of which recorded a production slump.

He pointed to the spread of the novel coronavirus, COVID-19, in the country and added, “Specific condition overshadowing economic sector of the country as well as the outbreak of coronavirus pandemic created serious problems in production sector of the country.”

Despite problems and difficulties facing ahead, mineral and industrial sector of the country could register considerable growth, he emphasized.

In this period, petrochemicals, with the production capacity of more than 25 million tons, registered over six percent growth, while home appliances, aluminum ingot, crude steel, car and cement recorded a 42, 50, 8, 18 and 13 percent growth respectively, Zarandi added.

Elsewhere in his remarks, the deputy industry minister pointed to the import and export volume of industrial-mineral products and added, “About €11 and €14 billion worth of industrial and mineral products were exported from and imported into the country from March 21 to August 22, 2020 respectively.”

