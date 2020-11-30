JCPOA Joint Commission meeting to be held on Dec. 16

The Joint Commission will be chaired on behalf of EU High Representative Josep Borrell by the Secretary-General of the European External Action Service Helga Maria Schmid and attended by the representatives of E3+2 countries (France, Germany, UK, China, and Russia) and Iran, according to the official website of the European Union.

Participants will discuss ongoing work to preserve the JCPOA and how to ensure the full and effective implementation of the agreement by all sides, including in the preparation of exchanges at the Ministerial Level.

The latest round of the commission meeting was held back in September.

